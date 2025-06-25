The owner showed us an AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT graphics card — yes, you read that right

The American went to a MicroCenter store to replace the video card — the result of unpacking the replacement was surprising. Despite this, the AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT seems to be working fine.

Owner Asus TUF 9070 XT OC wrote on Reddit, who encountered a problem when connecting both of his monitors via DisplayPort. With one monitor on HDMI, everything worked correctly, but this did not suit the user, and he decided to replace the video card.

«I went back to the MicroCenter to exchange it, came home, unpacked it, and got this. It’s not something you can make up. Now I’m in a dilemma: keep the card and create a real meme, or exchange it again?», — Fantastic-Ad8410 writes in a post with photos.

Moreover, there was a «sister» of this video card. During the discussion, one of the participants recalled an incident that happened a month ago. Back then, a Blood-Wolfe user bought a brand new Asus RTX 5070 Ti with the inscription Radeon on the casing cooling systems. Then the buyer raged a little more.

«I just bought a new Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, opened it up, and it says GeForce on the top, but on the side (you can see it when you look at my computer) it says Radeon. Asus, what the hell is going on? Is someone at the assembly illiterate and unable to read? What a fucking joke, now I have to go without a computer for a couple of days until I can get back to the store to exchange it. I think at this point I’ll take another brand because this is unacceptable».

I wonder if the cooling systems of these two cards of the same TUF series are compatible? Commentators believe that there was a manufacturing error with the cooling system components of the video cards, but there may also be a mistake with the drawing. Some warned the owner against exchanging the card again: it was an exclusive copy, and how can they prove that the incident actually happened?