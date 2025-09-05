The Paper series presents a new finale for Dunder Mifflin and another character from The Office

It turns out that Oscar Martinez was not the only character from the original Office to return to the spinoff series The Paper.

The text contains spoilers for the first episode of The Paper series.

Since yesterday at Peacock The Paper series, a spinoff of the cult Office, was launched, which this time tells the story of the editorial office of an Ohio newspaper. Even before the official premiere, it was announced that The Paper one of the characters of the “original” series, accountant Oscar Martinez, will appear. However, the first episode of the spinoff introduced another veteran of The Office, the side character Bob Vance, Phyllis’s husband and owner of Vance Refrigeration, which was located next door to Dunder Mifflin.

It was Bob who had the honor of telling the group of documentary filmmakers how the story of the paper company and the branch that Michael Scott had originally run ended. It turns out that Dunder Mifflin has been out of business since 2019, although Phyllis and Stanley still keep in touch; and in its place is a laser eye surgery and tattoo removal company called One and Done.

Next, Vance opens the Chamber of Commerce website and learns that Dunder Mifflin was acquired by Enervate, a paper company based in Toledo, Ohio. That’s where the documentary goes, discovering that Enervate, among other things, produces toilet paper and has a newspaper, whose editorial staff eventually become the main characters in the new show.

The documentary will follow the work of the new editor of the Toledo Truth Teller, Ned Sampson (Donal Gleeson), who is trying his best to unite the staff and restore the newspaper to its former glory. The rest of the cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

We would like to remind you that The Paper series has already received its first ratings, starting with 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews say that the show feels like a new reinterpretation of the “workplace sitcom formula” with “the spirit of The Office”, the characters themselves are charming and comical, although Gleeson in this case represents the opposite of Michael Scott, who is overly passionate about his job.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: ScreenRant, Comicbook