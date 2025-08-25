The Paper will release 10 episodes at a time

The Paper series, a spinoff of the cult sitcom The Office, is switching to a marathon model and will release all 10 episodes at once.

The original plan was to release four episodes at the start of the series on September 4 and release the rest one episode per week, but this model was eventually abandoned. The original “The Office” stuck to a weekly release for all nine seasons, with the exception of a few two-part episodes that aired on the same night.

The Paper is about a decaying Ohio newspaper that shares an office with a toilet paper company and gets a new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson. His main goal is to unite the staff and restore the former glory of the Toledo Truth Teller.

Donal Gleeson, known for his role as Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, takes the lead role. The rest of the cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvyn Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nunez, who will reprise his role from The Office, and guest stars Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Moe Welch, Allan Havey, Dwayne Shepherd Sr.

However, Oscar is not the only connection between the new show and the American sitcom. The film crew, which has been recording all the antics of Dunder Mifflin employees for years under the leadership of Michael Scott, will now follow the editorial staff of a Toledo newspaper.

The showrunners of the series are Michael Koman and the creator of the American “Office” Greg Daniels, who also directed the first episode.

“The “original” pseudo-documentary American sitcom The Office was itself a remake of the British show, but gained more popularity. From 2005 to 2013, a total of 9 seasons with 201 episodes were released. The series received 42 Emmy Award nominations and the title of Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. The main stars of the series were Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krazinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beazley), as well as B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, who, in addition to acting, took on the role of writers.

Until 2023, The Office was available on Netflix, and now all 9 seasons are available on Peacock — including extended versions of famous episodes (some previously unseen scenes, such as from the parkour series, can be viewed on YouTube).

