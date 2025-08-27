The perfect substitute for The Squid Game: the trailer for the third season of Alice in Borderland has been released

Netflix has released the full trailer for the third season of Alice in Borderland , a sci-fi series about a group of people who are transported to a parallel universe and have to win various games to win the right to live.

At the end of the second season, the key characters of Alice in Borderland, Arisu and Usagi, eventually returned to reality, got married, and seemed to start living a normal life. However, later Usagi disappears, and Arisu receives the last —Joker playing card. The guy has to go to the Borderlands again to save his beloved, but the main surprise of the sequel is that now they will play for different teams.

Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) will reprise their roles, along with Hayato Isomura (Sunato Banda), Ayaya Miyoshi (Anne), and Katsuya Maiguma (Oki Yaba). Newcomers include Koji Okura, Risu Sudo, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, and Kento Kaku (Akira Nishikiyama in Like a Dragon: Yakuza), who will play Ryuji, a man who explores the afterlife and becomes Usagi’s guide to the deadly gaming world.

Apparently, the new season offers new survival games — even more brutal and deadly. Yamazaki highlights one that he was fascinated by while reading the original manga: it takes place at night in a shrine, and players are attacked by flaming arrows. While Tsuchiya draws attention to the one shown in the trailer, which uses colored dice.

“As the players get more and more desperate, everyone’s performances become more intense and dramatic. I think this game really captures the essence of Alice in Borderland — it’s about life and death, and discovering how you really want to live,” says the actress.

The series was directed by Shinsuke Sato, who also wrote the script in collaboration with Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Alice in Borderland was launched on Netflix in 2020 and has become the most popular Japanese show on the platform. The first season has 82% from critics and 91% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season has — 91% and 90% respectively.

The third season of Alice in Borderland will be released on September 25 on Netflix.

Source: Netflix