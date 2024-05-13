The Portal – New York and Dublin connected by an interactive art installation

A virtual bridge called The Portal was created between New York and Dublin. It allows real-time communication between people who are 3000 miles (about 4,830 km) away. Portals have large round screens and cameras that transmit images to a connected Portal.

The Portal was designed by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gilis. This installation allows people on both sides of the Atlantic to interact with each other via video. The basic idea of the Portal was conceived as a testament to the power of art to overcome physical barriers.

«Portals are an invitation to meet people across borders and differences and experience our world as it really is — united and one,» Gillis said. «Live streaming opens a window between distant places, allowing people to meet beyond their social circles and cultures, transcend geographical boundaries and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness».

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithi de Royst, was delighted with the event and announced the partnership, emphasizing its importance as Dublin was named European Capital of Smart Tourism 24. He added that the «project «Portal» symbolizes Dublin’s desire to connect not only within the EU, but also with cities like New York, with which we have a deep historical and cultural connection».

«This project is an example of combining technology and engineering to bring communities from around the world closer together,» the Lord Mayor added.

The Portal project connecting New York and Dublin was launched on May 8 and will run until the fall of 2024.

