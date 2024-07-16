The public beta of iOS 18 is out — here are 9 features that will improve your iPhone

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18 after a month of exclusive developer testing. We have collected the top new features that can improve your iPhone (spoiler alert: there is no artificial intelligence there yet).

1. Customize the home screen

With iOS 18, users will be able to place app icons in any order on the Home screen (yes, Apple has finally made progress). Other additional customization options include changing the color palette of the entire screen, as well as resizing application icons.

2. New Control Center

The Control Center in iOS 18 will have completely new panels, additional controls, and the ability to customize them in the drop-down menu (see the example below).

A total of three panels are available to manage connectivity, media, and smart home devices.

Also, for the first time, third-party applications can be installed in the Control Center.

3. Apple updates Photo

Apple Photos with iOS 18 will get a new design — in particular, a grid for viewing by month and yearThe new collections will be able to automatically select images with common themes, such as pets or children.

The app can also fill in your own folders based on a written description and offer new security features. In the future, iPhone Gallery will also a folder with lost photos will appear

4. New features for Notes

One of the most notable new features for Notes is Math Notes, which allows you to enter or draw a math formula and immediately solve it.

Notes will also feature voice reminders with the ability to transcribe and save what you say in real time. Other new features include collapsible sections for better organization and the ability to color and highlight text. 5. RCS and other iMessage features You asked for it, they delivered. Apple has finally added RCS messages to the iPhone, which provide better and more secure communication with Android phones and smartphones from other manufacturers (including a longer character limit, group chats, improved file sharing, and more). Other new features in iMessage include new quick reactions, additional text formatting options, and the ability to schedule messages for future delivery.

6. Safari Highlights

Not artificial intelligence yet, but something similar. Safari will get Highlights — a summarization tool that identifies key information on a page and moves it to a pop-up window that can be read while browsing.

7. Topographic maps in Apple Maps

Apple Maps won’t get a major update with iOS 18, but it will add a feature that outdoor enthusiasts will welcome. Topographic maps will show trails and other off-beat routes with full turn-by-turn navigation.

8. New Password program

Apple’s iCloud keychain has been storing passwords for years, but it was difficult to get direct access to them — Password makes it all easier. The app will also warn you about weak or compromised passwords, store access keys, Wi-Fi information, and even two-factor verification codes.

This is something that Apple has been missing for some time, forcing users to rely on third-party options like Google.

9. Hidden programs

iOS 18 will allow you to create a folder with hidden apps protected by Face ID or Touch ID (useful for banking apps or messengers, for example).

Any blocked and hidden apps won’t send notifications, appear in Spotlight or Siri suggestions, or do anything that might reveal their content.

What devices support iOS 18?

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Pro, Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

How do I install the public beta of iOS 18?

First, make sure you have at least iOS/iPadOS 16.4 by going to «Settings» > «General» > «About» and checking your iOS version.

You’ll need to be enrolled in Apple’s beta program. Go to link and click «Sign Up» — and make sure you use the same Apple ID as the device you want to run the beta on. Once you’re signed up, you can click the tab for the OS you would like to run the beta on (in this case, 18) and you’ll see details on how to do so.

Next, you’ll need to run the update. Go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap the new Beta Updates option, and select the public beta of iOS 18 (or the public beta of iPadOS 18).

Then go back to the previous screen and tap «Refresh Now» (or «Refresh Tonight» if you want to wait).

Source: Toms Guide, The Verge