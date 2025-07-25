The Realme 15 and 15 Pro — IP69, 7000 mAh and 80W charging for a price of $280 were released

Realme has decided to optimize its mid-range smartphone lineup. Now, instead of three models, the series includes only two. So, Realme 15 Pro is the successor to Realme 14 Pro+, and the basic Realme 15 replaces Realme 14 Pro.

Realme 15

The initial version of the Realme 15 has a 6.8-inch slightly curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels (453 ppi), 144 Hz refresh rate, and 6500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300+ processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and built-in UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of 128 GB to 512 GB. There is no memory card slot.

The rear panel has a dual camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera in the round hole of the display is 50-megapixel. Both cameras are capable of recording video up to 4K/30p. The AI Edit Genie software function works in the standard gallery and allows you to edit photos using artificial intelligence tools.

The Realme 15 smartphone has a 7000 mAh battery and 80W fast wired charging. The manufacturer claims that the battery will retain 80% of its original capacity after 1600 charging cycles. The device has stereo headphones, but there is no 3.5 mm jack for wired headphones. There is also an infrared emitter and an optical fingerprint scanner in the display. The smartphone has dimensions of 162.3×76.2×7.66 mm and weighs 187 g. For some body colors, the thickness can increase to 7.78 mm or 7.96 mm. The case provides protection against dust and water according to the IP68/IP69 standard and also meets the MIL-STD-810H ruggedness standard. The new device runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Realme 15 is available in three colors: Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Pink. The price depends on the memory configuration:

8/128 GB ─ $280,

8/256 GB ─ $300,

12/256 GB ─ $355.

Realme 15 Pro

This model is aimed at more demanding users. It has the same 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 6500 nits of peak brightness. However, in this case, a more productive Qualcomm processor is available Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. The memory is the same: 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage. And again, no memory card slot.

Another difference is in the camera unit. The main module is also based on a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS. But the ultra-wide-angle module has a 50-megapixel sensor and a lens with a slightly wider viewing angle. The front camera is 50-megapixel, although the previous Realme 14 Pro+ had a 32-megapixel sensor. In this case, the cameras are already capable of recording video up to 4K/60p.

Other specifications, including battery, sound, and security, are similar to the younger model. The Realme 15 Pro smartphone has dimensions of 162.3×76.2×7.69 mm and weighs 187 g. For some body colors, the thickness can increase to 7.79 mm or 7.84 mm.

The Realme 15 Pro is available in three colors: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple. Prices are as follows:

8/128 GB ─ $335,

8/256 GB ─ $360,

12/256 GB ─ $380,

12/512 GB ─ $415.

Source: gsmarena, Realme