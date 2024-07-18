«The reserve is». The Ministry of Economy has announced the limit of persons liable for military service for reservation from mobilization

Currently, about 800,000 people have booked in Ukraine, but there is still a lot of room for booking, the Ministry of Economy says.

According to Deputy Economy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ (via Forbes Ukraine), about 1.2 million people can be booked to meet military needs in Ukraine today.

«We currently understand that we can book about 1.2 million people to meet military needs. Currently, about 800,000 people are booked, so there is a certain margin».

It should be noted that more than 700 enterprises, institutions and organizations in Ukraine are currently recognized as critical. This status is granted for a year, subject to meeting certain criteria (such as the level of tax payments, foreign exchange earnings, average salary, and absence of unified social tax arrears). Up to 50% of people subject to mobilization are reserved under this procedure.

«Every Wednesday, the Ministry of Economy holds a meeting of the relevant commission to determine criticality. The company receives a response on the status within 10 days. At least 20 applications are considered at each meeting»,— explains Kindrativ.

We would like to remind you that since yesterday, after the beta test on the portal «Action» the electronic booking service was fully launchedwhich can be used by enterprises, companies and organizations that have already received the status of critical to the functioning of the economy.

How does the electronic booking procedure work?

The government agency enters information about the critical enterprise (name, EDRPOU code, etc.) through the portal «Diia». After verifying the information, the Ministry of Economy creates a Unified List of Companies Subject to Reservation.

Next, the head of the company submits a list of employees subject to military service whom he or she wants to book on the «Action» portal.

The data is automatically checked in the «Oberig» register and the register of insured persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance. If the data matches, the person liable for military service is automatically granted a reservation.

A booking extract is generated based on the information received from «Oberig» with a QR code, and then it is sent to the user’s electronic cabinet. The data is also synchronized with Reserve+, where the booking information will be displayed.

The system automatically adjusts the percentage of booked people. The company cannot book more employees than allowed by the procedure.

It should be noted that Ukraine is currently discussing several models of economical bookingwhich involve paying a certain amount of money or taxes in exchange for a reservation.