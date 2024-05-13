The Rogue Prince of Persia will be released in Steam Early Access on May 27 — previously the game was postponed due to the release of Hades II

Ubisoft announced in X that The Rogue Prince of Persia game from Evil Empire studio will appear in Early Access on Steam on May 27, 2024. At the same time, the developers have published a new trailer dedicated to the new release date.

Coming to Steam in Early Access May 27, 2024. Navigate diverse colorful biomes, outmaneuver your enemies thanks to the iconic wall run, swing bar & flips. Die, getter better, unlock new weapons, and retry with a different build! Wishlist now on Steam ➡️ https://t.co/OVjrv3RCPK pic.twitter.com/pDaTSXfj7U — Ubisoft_UK (@Ubisoft_UK) May 13, 2024

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelike game in which you will have to move in a variety of colorful environments and defeat enemies using the protagonist’s acrobatic abilities.

The game was originally planned to be released in Early Access on May 14. However, a week before the target date, Hades II was released (also in Early Access), which proved to be very popular, exceeding the 100 thousand simultaneous players and conquering Steam ratings. To avoid competing with one of the most anticipated games of the year, Evil Empire decided to postpone the release of their game.

So we've got a little bit of news about The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's all in the big yellow box👇https://t.co/S3FiyGFfrY pic.twitter.com/9PXlw4J2MZ — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) May 10, 2024

An additional couple of weeks will not only allow them to wait out the wave of Hades II’s popularity and draw the audience’s attention to their project, but also give them additional time to optimize the game before releasing it in Early Access. Although the whole point of releasing a game in Early Access is to get feedback from players on a project that is far from finished, developers still want their games to be in the best possible condition when the public first starts playing them.