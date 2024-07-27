The second big trailer for «The Lord of the Rings» and details about the characters at Comic-Con

Amazon Prime has unveiled a new, almost four-minute trailer for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» during San Diego Comic-Con.

It begins with the phrase «Sauron sees himself as the master of Middle-earth», the removal of the evil crown, and the rings falling down the stairs.

Galadriel picks up one of them and puts it on her finger, Elrond shouts «No!» in a vain attempt to stop her. Later he says: «When you put on the rings, you became his minions», obviously referring to Sauron.

In the following shots, Galadriel replies: «I know you believe that it [the ring] deceives me, but I believe that it guides me». In his forge, Celebrimbor, with the «help of the» renewed Sauron (Annatar), begins to make other rings — for the Dwarves and the humans.

Meanwhile, Harfoot Nari and the Stranger (who is definitely an Istari and is probably Gandalf) are traveling through the desert through the dangers. The stranger meets Tom Bombadil in search of answers about its mission and purpose.

You can see mysterious strong magical creatures whose secret was not revealed in the first season.

Then you can see Balrog in the dark abyss.

The Prince of Dwarves Durin IV asks his father, King Durin III, to remove the ring and gets hit back. Bombadil continues to tell the stranger about the danger in Middle-earth. Meanwhile, Celebrimbor, disappointed with Sauron’s actions, exclaims: «What have you done to me!». After that, you can see the buildings of the elves burning and Sauron walking through them.

Arog, the leader of the Orcs, asks: «Leave Sauron to me». Then he stabs someone with his toothy crown —. Next — is a scene of a fight: an elf riddled with arrows, an orc army ready to attack, and Elrond in armor. In the following scenes you can see creatures of Middle EarthIn particular, the old familiar ones: the ent and the giant eagle. Subjectively, their realization is not very impressive and seems worse than in the films «Lord of the Rings» Peter Jackson. Then the battle engulfs everyone.

Here’s what the official description says: «Beware of promised gifts. «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» returns on August 29 on Prime Video. Sauron is back. Banished by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to regain his power and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first, the second season of The Lord of the Rings «: The Rings of Power» plunges even the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, forcing everyone to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink of disaster. Elves and dwarves, orcs and humans, wizards and harfs… as friendships grow strained and kingdoms begin to fall apart, forces of goodwill fight ever braver to hold on to what matters most to them… each other».

At Comic-Con, the writer and creator of the series, Patrick McKay, suggested that the elf Glorfindel, known to Tolkien fans, might appear in the series, along with Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn.

McKay was asked whether Glorfindel «has the possibility of existing outside the pages of Tolkien». He said: «The answer is — yes. 50 hours — is a long story. There is room for many amazing characters to appear… Celeborn too!».

Most fans of «The Lord of the Rings» will remember Celeborn as Galadriel’s husband, who meets the Fellowship in Lothlórien. In the books, Celeborn plays a much larger role. Glorfindel — tall elffamous for rescuing Frodo in «The Fellowship of the Ring» after being wounded by Nazgûl, lent the hobbit his horse and summoned the power of the river to wash away his pursuers. In Jackson’s movie, these actions were performed by Arwen. But the role of Glorfindel goes far beyond that in the books.

As a reminder, the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will be released on August 29 on Amazon Prime.

