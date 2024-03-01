The second fundraising is over. And we have auction winner! Together we have raised UAH 54 000 for FPV-drones for the 79th Air Assault Brigade!

While fundraising for the rehabilitation of a «Azov» soldier Buyan going, we are publishing a preliminary report on the FPV-drone tax.

From February 19 to February 24, we held another fundraising and auction for FPV drones for the 79th Airmobile Brigade. Today we are pleased to announce that we have raised the amount we expected and closed the total fundraising for the 79th Airmobile Brigade.

It was collected 54 041 (and together with the last FPV fundraising in November, we reached the goal of 135,000 UAH)

We will publish a detailed report with photos when we deliver «birds» to the guys. Thank you all, together we are strong!

We are also happy to congratulate the winner of the auction. The 155 caliber shell tube for the M777 howitzer, which saw action in the battles near Maryinka and is now painted with beautiful patriotic cats, will go to Mr. Mykhailo B. who deposited 10,000 UAH in the bank on the evening of February 19. We ask Mr. Mykhailo to write his contacts to send the prize to [email protected]

But the winner of the tacmed fundraising , Mr. Oleksiy, has already received his lot: