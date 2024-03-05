The second season of «House of the Dragon» will be released on HBO in June

Earlier, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced release of the sequel in early summerand Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke in February about «next quarter».

Currently, the head of streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery J.B. Perrett clarified that it was June, although he did not provide a more precise date, writes Variety.

Based on the book by George R.R. Martin «Fire and Blood», the series «House of the Dragon» tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros almost 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

The cast of the second season includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The first season of «House of the Dragon» aired on HBO from August 21 to October 23, 2022: the debut episode garnered nearly 10 million viewers and became the largest HBO series premiere in history. The final episode watched by 9.3 million viewers, despite the fact that The day before the official broadcast, it was posted online.

Filming on the sequel began at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios on April 11, 2023. Last December, George R.R. Martin said the second season received «very dark» episodes that will make viewers cry.

Meanwhile, HBO is collaborating with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create another series from the «Game of Thrones» — universe about Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen. The events will take place approximately 130 years before most of the events of «House of the Dragon», i.e., almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones».

Also, this year development starts «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — a series based on the novels by George R.R. Martin about the Knight Duncan (Sir Duncan the High — later Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen).