The second season of One Piece introduced Tony Tony Chopper in the Netflix version of — the reindeer and the pirate doctor Straw Hat

Netflix introduced his own version of Tony Tony Chopper — a cute reindeer who joined the Straw Hat Pirates in the One Piece series as a doctor.

One Piece — is a «live-action» adaptation of Eichiro Oda’s 1997 manga that follows the adventures of the rogue pirates led by Manky D. Luffy (Inuyasha Godoy), who, after eating the devil’s fruit, gained the ability to stretch his body like rubber.

The first season, which launched on Netflix in August 2023introduced the main cast of the pirate crew: bounty hunter Roronoa Zoro (McKenna), mysterious thief Nami (Emily Rudd), slingshot master Wosopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and martial arts practitioner chef named Sanji (Tez Skylarousi); while the second will update her with Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Michaela Hoover («Guardians of the Galaxy», «Suicide Squad» and Kat Grant in future «Superman»).

Tony Tony Chopper — is a reindeer-human hybrid and one of the favorite characters among manga fans. Like Manky, he gained his powers after eating the devil’s fruit.

«With the ability to cure various diseases, he aspires to travel the world and fulfill his dream of curing any illness — which will certainly come in handy for our Straw Hat Pirates», — Netflix’s description of the new character reads. «He’s also incredibly loyal, loves compliments (but doesn’t want you to know it), and is always ready for anything. But don’t let his cute face fool you. This fan-favorite character is much tougher than he looks».

Netflix cooked pic.twitter.com/ZkMqnupV5b — unonumero56 (@unonumero_56) June 1, 2025

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Earlier, Netflix showed first look at the pirates of the straw hat in the sequel confirmed the return of other key characters: the pirate Alvida (Elijah Isorelis Paulino), the clown Bugsy (Jeff Ward) and Naked D. Roger (Michael Dorman); as well as newcomers Charitra Chandra (Miss Venzday), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Kathy Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Lera Abova (Miss Ol’ Sunday), Mark Harelick (Dr. Hiruruk), Sandhil Ramamurthy (Nefertari Cobra), as well as Calum Kerr, who will play the main antagonist Smoker, and Julia Rewald as his colleague Tashigi.

Production of the second season was completed in February, but the premiere will not take place until 2026, as confirmed by Chopper himself. However, there are rumors that Netflix is filming the third season at the same time. Producers «One Piece» already announced their hope to shoot 12 seasonsgiven the large amount of source material and the popularity of the first season on streaming. The Oda manga has more than 1080 chapters, while the first season adapted about 100 (for 8 episodes).