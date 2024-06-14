The second season of the series «House of Dragon» will be released on MEGOGO on June 17 — with Ukrainian dubbing and sign language

On June 17, the first episode will be released (in the original and Ukrainian dubbing, as well as in sign language), while the rest of the eight episodes will be released every Monday until August 5.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood», the series «House of the Dragon» tells the story of House Targaryen, which takes place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones».

«In season two, after the coronation of King Aegon II and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen was split in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne with the support of Alicent and the Green Council under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros. In exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council are considering their next move. Civil war is looming, and both sides seek support from the great houses of Westeros, eventually amassing armies — and dragons».

MEGOGO has an exclusive partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to show HBO and Max series in Ukraine Warner Bros. — the original series «Game of Thrones», as well as the first season of «House of the Dragon» are also available to watch on the service in Ukrainian voice acting.

The cast of the second season includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Ewan Mitchell (the one who did not watch «Game of Thrones») and others. Among the newcomers are Abubakar Saleem (Alin from Hull), Gail Rankin (Alice Rivers), Freddie Fox (Sir Gwain Gaiter), Simon Russell Beale (Sir Simon Strong), Clinton Liberty (Addam from Hull).

Earlier, George R.R. Martin announced that the second season of the series «Dragon’s Den» received «very dark episodes»that will make the viewer cry, and showrunner Ryan Condal announced a series of «Blood and Cheese» that plans to challenge the brutality of the Red Wedding scene with «Game of Thrones».

«Dragon’s Den» is also officially extended for a 3rd season.

Teaser trailer (in Ukrainian)