The second season of the series «House of the Dragon» debuted with 7.8 million viewers, 20% less than the first season

The first episode of the series’ sequel «House of the Dragon» was released this Sunday and gathered a crowd on the night of the premiere 7.8 million viewers in the US — the result is undoubtedly decent, but much less than the premiere episode of the first season.

In August 2022, the debut episode of the first season of «House of the Dragon» watched by 10 million viewers — the biggest premiere in HBO’s history. Overall, the average first night viewership for almost every episode of the season was in the range of 9-9.5 million.

As a result, across all platforms, the first season of «House of the Dragon» averaged 29 million viewers per episode (HBO measures views within 90 days of the season debut), the highest of any streaming series since the end of «Game of Thrones» (until «The Last of Us» surpassed «House of the Dragon» in early 2023 with an average of more than 30 million viewers for the entire period).

Nevertheless, the 7.8 million viewers on the first night for the second season of «House of the Dragon» looks good compared to other shows. For example, «True Detective: Night Country» averaged about 13 million viewers per episode over the course of the season, including several weeks of broadcast and other delayed viewing; the second season of «White Lotus» garnered 10.1 million viewers, and the most recent season of «The Heirs» averaged 8.7 million viewers — only 900,000 more than «Dragon’s Den 2» garnered in a single night.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood», «House of the Dragon» tells the story of House Targaryen, which takes place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones».

«In season two, after the coronation of King Aegon II and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen was split in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne with the support of Alicent and the Green Council under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros. In exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council are considering their next move. Civil war is looming, and both sides seek support from the great houses of Westeros, eventually amassing armies — and dragons».

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Ewan Mitchell (the one whodid not watch «Game of Thrones») and others. Among the newcomers are Abubakar Saleem (Alin from Hull), Gail Rankin (Alice Rivers), Freddie Fox (Sir Gwain Gaiter), Simon Russell Beale (Sir Simon Strong), Clinton Liberty (Addam from Hull).

The first episode of the second season «House of the Dragon» in Ukrainian voice acting can be viewed on Megogo — the rest of the eight episodes will be released every Monday until August 5.

Earlier, George R.R. Martin announced that the second season of «House of the Dragon» received «very dark episodes»that will make the viewer cry, and showrunner Ryan Condal announced the «Blood and Cheese» series, which was planned challenge the brutality of the Red Wedding scene from «Game of Thrones» (eventually shown in the first episode).