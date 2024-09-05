The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings» debuted with catastrophically low views — 50% less than the first

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first three episodes of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» were released on Prime Video on August 29The fourth one is due to debut today.

Amazon has not yet provided official data on audience engagement with the «Lord of the Rings» series in 2024, but its statistics were collected by Samba TV, a company specializing in TV viewing (via Deadline).

According to the report, the first episode of the series was watched by only 902,000 households in the US within 4 days after the premiere — for comparison, the debut episode of the first season gathered twice as many viewers in just 3 days (1.8 million households).It is important to note that Samba TV does not take into account mobile devices, although the company’s TV panel is 100 times larger than Nielsen’s (the latter is due to provide its own data in late September).

If we go back to the first season, which brought Amazon record-breaking views when it premiered in 2022, the drop in interest was already evident as new episodes were released — only 37% of viewers watched the series to the end.

Adapted from the book series by J.R.R. Tolkien, the show was created by Patrick McKay and John Payne. It takes place thousands of years before the events of «The Hobbit» and «The Lord of the Rings» — in the Second Age, when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to secretly rule the rest. The era ended with the Battle of the Last Alliance, which is shown in the prologue to Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

