The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings» — unexpected beginning and warlike Galadriel

The next season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will not continue where the previous one left off. Showrunner Patrick McKay shared a mysterious emotional scene.

In an interview with Total Film magazine during the filming of the series, McKay talked about the scene that will be the beginning of the season. The detailed description doesn’t explain anything, but rather adds to the fog

«Want to hear about the opening scene? We start in the dark, an orc enters, and we see that thousands of orcs have gathered there. He’s about to be crowned, he presents his vision for Middle Earth, and right before they place the crown on his head, his right hand, Adar, turns it upside down and stabs him in the back. This is the murder of Sauron».

It’s a bold start that sets the tone for what’s to come during the season, which the creators say is about dark forces. The flashback promises more information about the history of the relationship between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Adar (Sam Heiseldine). In fact, the events take place at the end of the First Age, when Morgoth was defeated and Sauron demanded loyalty from his followers.

«From the very beginning, Sauron is the center of attraction. It’s a collaborative show, but the focus starts to center on him. He controls everything»,” McKay adds.

In the second season «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Sauron will resort to cunningto survive after being banished by Galadriel. In his new guise, he infiltrates Celebrimbor’s work to create the Rings, using them to bind the peoples of Middle-earth to his own sinister will.

Total Film also unveiled an exclusive image of Morwen Clarke as Galadriel. The elf is ready for battle as war looms over Middle Earth.

Source: GamesRadar