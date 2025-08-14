The second season of Wednesday will bring back the character killed and loved by fans — trailer for the final episodes

Netflix has released a trailer for the final episodes of the second season of Wednesday — the video does not feature Gaga, as promised by the showrunners, but one familiar character suddenly comes to life.

We are talking about the former director of the Nevermore, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie). She died in the finale of the first season, but returns in the second as the spiritual, literally, mentor of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

In the trailer, Wednesday wakes up after a traumatic encounter with a guide and sees Weems in her room, initially thinking that she has died. However, the director assures her that this is not hell, but an offer to help her master her superpowers. Then we are shown Tyler’s hyde, who walks free with thoughts of killing Enid, a strange school ball, the dancing of Wednesday’s parents, a shooting with Grandma Griselda and a lot of footage of explosions, chases and horrible creatures. It seems that the second part is preparing a lot of new things, despite the fact that, like the first, it will contain only 4 episodes.

Lady Gaga was not shown in the trailer, despite the fact that rumors about her cameo have spread everywhere. Meanwhile, fans speculate that the singer will play the role of Wednesday’s aunt Ophelia, who is the big secret of the Adams family, which was hinted at in the trailer. In addition, it seems that her voice can be heard in the trailer’s finale, warning:

“Be careful, you will have to pay a price.”

The first part of the second season of Wednesday is already available for viewing on Netflix and now tops the list of the most popular streaming series with 50 million views per week. The second one will be released on Wednesday, September 3. Previously, the series extended for a third season.