The second season of «Wednesday» will reveal the secret of the Adams’ wealth — through the mysterious Grandma Griselda (new footage and teaser)

Netflix continues to tease the second season of the fantasy series «Wednesday» starring Jenna Ortega with new stills, behind-the-scenes videos, and character descriptions (some of which help to understand some of the long-standing secrets of the Adams family before the release).

Thus, the second season will feature Wednesday’s grandmother Hester Framp (Griselda), played by Joanna Lumley, offering a completely new perspective on the character. In the franchise, Hester was usually shown as a small but strong witch — but in the Netflix series, she appears as a gorgeous woman in her late teens and a «rich tycoon». This is an interesting point that explains where the Adams family gets their money from, not actually working anywhere and living in a luxurious mansion.

In the Netflix description of Tudum indicated Hester is the owner of Frump Mortuaries — «one of the most successful outcast-owned businesses in the country» and more specifically, a funeral service company. Back in the first season, Xavier Thorpe’s character mentioned in a conversation with Wednesday that her grandmother and his godmother traveled together in Europe — perhaps it was Grizelda (recall that actor Percy Hines White, who played Xavier, was dropped from the second season due to a number of harassment allegations).

By now, we have already have seen several teasers, who, among other things, teased the return of the terrible monster guide and Wednesday’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Dooen, as well as the new character Isadora Capri — probably, a relative of the Adams Larch butler who will become a teacher at Nevermore. The new promo features interviews with the cast, director Tim Burton, and reveals some of the season’s new features — Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) is now a fencer and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) is enrolling in his sister’s school.

«Here are the ground rules… No eye contact without permission», — Wednesday warns his younger brother on his first day of school. «And Rich reports to me».

Here’s a deep dark look at the misery and mystery awaiting you in Wednesday Season 2. pic.twitter.com/J9EN7l5ENS — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025

In addition to the aforementioned, Luis Guzman (Gomez Adams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barkley), Moussa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropoulos) and Tyler’s father Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane) will reprise their roles in the second season.

Among the newcomers: Christopher Lloyd, who returns to the franchise after playing Fester in 1991’s «The Addams Family» (this time as the stern teacher with the longest tenure at Nevermore); Steve Buscemi as a new school principal, as well as Jericho’s new sheriff, Richie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Niavo). We’re also expecting a cameo by Lady Gaga, whose song helped to make the Venzday dance from the ball go viral in the first season.

The second season of «Wednesday» will be released in two parts — on August 6 and September 3. Previously, Ortega teased that he would geta special slasher episode and a reference to Stanley Kubrick’s film.