The second season of Wednesday — with the first 4 episodes has been released on Netflix

The Wednesday series is back on Netflix with its second season, or rather — its first part. Starting today, 4 episodes are available for viewing, with Ukrainian dubbing and subtitles.

Wednesday is a dark fantasy and detective series that tells the story of the eponymous representative of the Adams family, played by Jenna Ortega. In the first season, Wednesday went to study at the Nevermore Academy to master her superpowers, but at the same time she defeated a couple of villains and started romantic and friendly relationships.

According to the official synopsis of the second season, Wednesday will face “new troubles and enemies” in Nevermore, as well as confrontations with family, friends, and old adversaries, a premise that will drag the character into “dark and strange chaos.” In addition, after her past victories, Adams has become a local celebrity and has gained a group of “clone fans,” which she doesn’t like. And somewhere out there is a monster guide who remembers exactly who put him in handcuffs.

The main cast returns for the second season, with the exception of Percy Hynes White (Xavier), who faced harassment allegations, and Gwendoline Christie, whose character died. Among the newcomers: Steve Buscemi (new director of Nevermore), Joanne Lumley (grandmother of Wednesday Griselda) and the mysterious character of Isadora Capri, who is probably a relative of Adams Larch’s butler and a new music teacher at the academy. We’re also looking forward to a cameo by Lady Gaga.

All four episodes of the second season of Wednesday last no more than an hour and are available for viewing today, with Ukrainian dubbing and subtitles. The rest will be released on September 3.

Since its debut in November 2022, the series has become one of the most popular English-language shows on Netflix with more than 1 billion views in the first two weeks, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service was quick to extend it. “Wednesday” extended for a third season before the second one was released, in parallel creators consider spinoff ideas (rumored to be about Uncle Fester).