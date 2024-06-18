The second season «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» focuses on villains, not all heroes will survive — showrunners

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will be released on August 29 and will be much darker than other movie versions of Middle-earth. As you can see in the trailer of the second seasonThe events focus on Sauron at the peak of his new powers with a new face.

«We like to say that Season 1 was primarily about our heroes. But Season 2 — is all about the villains», — say showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne.

«This time around, Sauron’s agenda sets everything in motion: Adar [Sam Heiseldine, taking over from Joseph Moule] and his orc army; Galadriel [Morfydd Clarke], Elrond [Robert Aramayo], and Gil-galad [Benjamin Walker] and their armies of elves — all come together in the most ambitious battle we’ve ever seen on the show and one from which many of the big players may not come out alive».

Celebrimbor will also be in the spotlight. McKay and Payne call him the «protagonist» because his relationship with Sauron becomes the center of the plot.

A new exclusive image from Total Film’s second season has also been released — a portrait of King Durin III (Peter Mullan). The new episodes tell the story of the consequences of his abdication of his son Durin IV for mining mithril against his will.

«A recurring motif in the mythology centers around the king’s declining health, which has caused a disease in the country that threatens the entire kingdom. In the second season, the breakdown in the relationship between King Durin and his son becomes», — the series’ creators say.

