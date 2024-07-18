The second trailer of «Dune: The Prophecy» tells about the formation of Ben Gesserit and when the series will be released

Streaming Max (formerly HBO Max) not only released a new trailer for «Dune: The Prophecy» and announced the premiere of the series in November.

The second trailer contains several new details about the first season of six episodes. The series tells the story of the formation of a sect that later became Order of the Benét Gesserit. The voiceover says: «If you want to serve the great houses and shape the flow of power, you must first gain power over yourself».

Another line in the trailer describes some of the obstacles the sect will face: «The more influence our sisterhood gains, the more enemies we create». The trailer then shows a few brief moments of the inevitable political battles the order will face during its rise.

«From the vast Dune universe created by renowned writer Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atrid, «Dune: The Prophecy» tells the story of two Harkonnen sisters who fight the forces that threaten the future of humanity and create a legendary sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. «Dune: The Prophecy» is inspired by the novel «Dune Sisterhood» written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson».

The cast of «Dune: The Prophecy» includes Jade Anouka, Feylianne Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brunet-Franklin, Camille Biput, Jihae, Tabu, Charitra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Erin Ha.