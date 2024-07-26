The second trailer «Transformers One» — when Optimus Prime and Megatron were friends

Paramount has shown a new trailer for the animated film «Transformers One» directed by Josh Cooley. The new film tells the story of the first years of the relationship between friends and then enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

At Comic-Con in San Diego, «Transformers One» producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the film is officially set 3 billion years before the movies and long before the inhabitants of Cybertron realized they could transform into cars and other devices.

Megatron and Optimus are actually teenagers who were friends at the time. To understand how they quarreled, you’ll have to watch the movie. Transformers fans will finally get a real official biography of the alien robots known since the 1980s.

In the film, Chris Hemsworth will voice Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry will play D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson will play the role of Elite, Keegan-Michael Key will be B-127 / Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne will play Alpha Trion, John Hamm will play Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi will appear as Starscream. «Transformers One» will debut on cinema screens on September 20.

