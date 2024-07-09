The sequel to «Edge of Tomorrow» — is alive, and Tom Cruise and Doug Liman recently revisited the original

Doug Lyman, director of the sci-fi film «Edge of Tomorrow», said that a sequel is still possible and that discussions about filming «are ongoing.

«We are continuing the discussion,» Lyman said in an interview Empire. «We love that world».

Moreover, Lyman said that he recently rewatched the original with Tom Cruise after a 10-year hiatus (which actually hints at the potential development of a sequel).

«Tom and I watched it about two months ago and I thought, “Wow, this is a really good movie,”» says Lyman.

Cruz himself recently has signed a major deal with Warner Bros. — to create franchises and original films (probably also for «Edge of Tomorrow 2»).

The original movie was released 10 years ago and earned $370 million at the global box office. In the story, the Earth’s military forces unite to confront a race of aliens, and when officer Billy Cage (Tom Cruise) kills one of the aliens, he suddenly finds himself in a time loop. It’s a kind of alien version of «Groundhog Day», in which the protagonist is helped to survive by Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt).

Blunt, by the way, has said that she wouldn’t mind starring in the sequel herself, and has already reviewed one of the versions of the script. However, she hinted that the sequel was not rushed because of Cruise’s busy schedule.