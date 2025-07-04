The series «Alien: Earth» will solve the ancient mystery of Nostromo from Ridley Scott’s 1979 film — with just one call

The creator of the series «Alien: Earth» Noah Hawley says that his prequel will solve one of the franchise’s oldest mysteries.

If you’ve seen at least one Alien movie, you know very well that life — human or synthetic — is of little importance to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Nevertheless, the question of how well its leaders knew about the xenomorph threat before sending Ripley and company aboard «Nostromo» to LV-426 has long been open.

Some say that they, like the crew, were in the dark (and that «Special Order 937» was something they installed on every mission just in case); others think they knew but underestimated the severity of the danger; while the rest are certain (largely due to the last-minute decision to send Ash’s suspicious robot Ian Holm) that the company was fully aware of the trap Sigourney Weaver’s character and her team would be in when they responded to that «distress call».

Now the showrunner of the series «Alien: Earth» Noah Hawley hints that the upcoming TV spinoff could confirm any circumstances:

«I don’t know yet how long it will take, in terms of the series from start to finish, and where we will end up», — he recently said Vanity Fair (via Games Radar). «But I know that at some point, the Weyland-Yutani Corporation will redirect the Nostromo to this planet. We have the opportunity to see what happened on the other end of that phone call».

Unfortunately, Hawley does not specify whether this is a case of covert communication between the sleeper agent Ash and Weyland-Yutani, after «Nostromo» receives a signal from an abandoned ship full of aliens in the 1979 movie.

As a reminder, the events of «Alien: Earth» take place in 2120 — two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien» (Scott himself, who previously claimed to be done with the franchiseis the producer of the series). According to the official synopsis, the crew of the USCSS Maginot research spacecraft experiences technical problems and crash-lands on Earth, while a young woman named Wendy (actually a synthetic with the mind of a child) and a group of tactical soldiers make a life-changing discovery that brings them face to face with the planet’s greatest threat.

The main roles are played by Sydney Chandler (Wendy), Timothy Olyphant (Wendy Kirsch’s mentor and trainer), Alex Lowther (soldier C.J.), Essie Davis (Dame Sylvia), Samuel Blankin (Boy Cavalier), and others. The teasers promised to show usat least five types of monstersincluding the usual xenomorph for the series, and also showed the events on the ship through the eyes of a red-headed ship’sa cat that looked a lot like Jonesy. The first two episodes of the series «Alien: Earth» will debut on August 12 on Hulu, FX, and Disney+, with the remaining eight episodes to be released every Tuesday.