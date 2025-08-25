The series "Dexter: Original Sin" was canceled after the announcement of the 2nd season

Change of heart: Paramount has canceled the second season of Dexter: Original Sin after publicly announcing the renewal in April.

According to Variety, in fact, all this time the series was “on pause” and there were no plans for filming. The first and, as it turned out, the last season of Original Sin debuted in December 2024 and ended in February.

The series Dexter: Original Sin takes place in 1991 and tells the story of the origin of the killer of killers Dexter MorganThe younger version of him was played by Patrick Gibson. Michael Hall voiced the character’s internal monologue, and the rest of the cast included Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.

It should be noted that Original Sin currently has 70% and 78% from critics and audience on Rotten Tomatoes — modest, but not catastrophic.

The decision to cancel the show was made shortly after the merger of Skydance and Paramount, and the team decided to focus on the more successful Dexter: Resurrection. Work on the scripts for the second season will start “in the near future”.

“Dexter: Resurrection” is a sequel to “Dexter” and “New Blood”, where Hall reprises his role as Dexter Morgan. The first season rated 94% on Rotten Tomatoesand the debut episode was watched by 4.4 million viewers on various platforms. The series is available in the official Ukrainian dubbing is available on Kyivstar TV and Megogo.

The plot of Resurrection starts with the events shown in the finale of the miniseries Dexter: New Blood”: after Harrison shoots his father in Iron Lake, the severely wounded Dexter Morgan fights for his life and eventually survives. The rest of the cast includes David Zayas, Jack Olcott, and James Remar, Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklageas well as Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter and others. The film was directed by Marcos Ciega and Monica Raymund.