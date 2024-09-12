The series «Dune: Prophecy» will be «not as childish» as «Star Wars» — details from actress Emily Watson

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The series will debut this fall, focusing on the rise of the Order of the Bené Gesserit and the events that took place thousands of years before the events of «Dune» Denis Villeneuve.

One of the main roles in the series is given to the leader of the sisterhood Vali Harkonnen, who will become a key player in the beginning of the feud between the Garconnens and the Atrides Emily Watson, who shared some details of the upcoming show in a new interview

«It’s a very interesting story, not a children’s story… not like Star Wars. It has a moral complexity,» Watson said in a commentary Total Film. «It was great to come into this world with the confidence that I had the skill set to make things happen».

«Dune» and «Star Wars» — two unrelated science fiction sagas. At the same time, as the website GameSpot, David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of «Dune» had the misfortune of coming out after the original Star Wars trilogy, so some viewers were reluctant to see it».

The series «Dune: The Prophecy», which adapts Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel «The Order of the Sisters of Dune», was originally announced as «Dune: Sisterhood» (later updated to «Dune: Prophecy»). It is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atrid and tells the story of two Garconnen sisters who fight the forces that threaten the future of humanity and found a legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series has gone a long way to the screen, including numerous showrunner changes and a creative reboot: in November 2022, Diane Ademu-Johnstopped working as a co-author of the seriesbut remained as an executive producer, and in 2023The following left the projectdirected by Johan Renk («Chernobyl») and starring actress Shirley Henderson.

Alison Schapker is currently the executive producer and showrunner. Anna Foerster also became an executive producer and director of several episodes, including the first one. The series was created jointly by the streaming service Max and Legendary Television (Legendary also produces the movie franchise).

In addition to Watson, the series stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel (who will embody the role of the main villain), Jodie May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sophie Bussnina, Josh Huston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faylene Cunningham, Edward Davis, Afa Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brunet-Franklin.

The first film «Dune» by Denis Villeneuve debuted in 2021, and the second part was released in March 2024. Together theyearned more than $1.1 billion at the box office— third «Dune»is currently under development.

The premiere of the series «Dune: The Prophecy», the first season of which will consist of 6 episodes, is scheduled for November.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.