The series finale of Dexter: Resurrection" — all 10 episodes are available for viewing

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection, which means that all 10 episodes are available for simultaneous viewing today.

“Dexter: Resurrection” — is a continuation of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, which starts immediately after the events of the second one. After Harrison shoots his father in Iron Lake, the severely wounded Dexter Morgan fights for his life and eventually survives.

“Dexter Morgan, who miraculously escaped death, desperately wants to get closer to his son Harrison, but is afraid to harm him, because he is being hunted by a former colleague. Meanwhile, a dangerous enemy appears in the city: a psychopathic billionaire who manipulates people and his bodyguard. The road to family happiness for Dexter risks becoming bloody again.”

Michael Hall reprises his role with David Zayas, Jack Olcott, James Remar, Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter and others. The film was directed by Marcos Ciega and Monica Raymund.

The series received quite high first reviews, with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In reviews, Resurrection was called “the most interesting project in the franchise since the early seasons under showrunner Clyde Phillips.” Currently, the rating has dropped up to 95% from critics and 88% from the audience

“This is the Dexter we’ve been waiting to see since the original series ended in 2013. It also takes the story further, full of thrills, black humor, a gripping and dramatic story, and another outstanding performance from Michael Hall.” — from the review ComicBook.

We remind you that the tenth and final episode of Resurrection was leaked online a week before the official release.

Earlier, Paramount extended Dexter: Resurrection” for the second season, which is to start production “in the near future”. Instead the prequel series “Original Sin” with young Dexter Patrick Gibson was canceled despite the fact that it was publicly announced in April.

Trailer

Excerpt from episode 10