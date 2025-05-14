Apple’s new sci-fi series «Murderbot» has received first ratings of — almost perfect, given the Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Critics Consensus rated the show at 96% based on 27 reviews, noting, among other things, Skashgård’s acting, the pleasant atmosphere and a touch of humor in the dialogues.

The series «Murderbot», based on the series of books by Martha Wells called «Murderbot diaries» combines comedy, science fiction, and thriller to tell the story of a robot in an existential crisis.

«An android from a futuristic megacorporation hired to guard the crew of a space exploration mission takes control of his programming so that he can disobey orders. But all he wants to do with this freedom is… watch soap operas. In addition, over time, he begins to become attached to annoying (and sometimes charming) people», — from the official synopsis.

The lead role is played by «Emmy» award-winning actor Alexander Skashgård, known for his work on «Big Little Lies» and «The Heirs». Among the rest of the cast: Noma Dumezweni («The Watcher)», David Dastmalchian («Ant-Man»), Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiona Jones and Tamara Podemski. The showrunners were Chris and Paul Weitz («American Pie»), and David S. Goyer, who directedby a screening «Foundation»Isaac Asimov, became one of the executive producers.

Below are some quotes from reviews by specialized publications:

«Although Killerbot explores some important issues related to artificial intelligence and free will, it does so with a sense of playfulness and charm, as well as the right dose of clumsiness», — Andrew Webster, The Verge.

«Skashgord — is not the murderbotI imagined when I read the books. I’m sure I’m not the only reader who thinks he looks or sounds different. But after 10 episodes of the new series, the interpretation of the character has become extremely interesting for me», — Daniel Finberg, The Hollywood Reporter.

«As a comedy, it’s not particularly funny, but the intriguing premise, strange mood, and Skashgård’s enjoyable performance outweigh it all», — Ollie Richards, Empire.

«Compared to other book adaptations, Murderbot can be considered one of the strongest shows of this year, and one of the best sci-fi series on Apple TV+», — Carly Lane, Collider.

The «Murderbot» series consists of 10 episodes of short duration (25 minutes on average) and will debut with the first two on Apple TV+ this Friday, May 16.