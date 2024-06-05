The series «Star Wars: Acolyte» debuted with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes: «The most exciting Star Wars project since The Last Jedi»

On Disney+ on June 4 debuted the first two episodes of the new Star Wars series, and with them came the first journalistic and audience reviewsCritics have been mostly positive about «Acolyte», giving the series an overall score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoeswhile the audience was more severe, giving a modest 52%

Critics have mostly positive things to say about the show (some even call it the best since «The Last Jedi»), noting the interesting production, story, and acting, but also pointing out the clumsiness of certain elements, including comedy, which are not always successful.

Eric Goldman, IGN: «You have some cool action and a solid setup with Mei targeting four specific Jedi for reasons that are initially unknown. However, there are many elements of «Acolyte» that also seem clunky when it comes to narrative features. In addition, many of the comedic banter fails»

Allison Herman, Variety: «Acolyte combines the classic elements that give «Star Wars» its timeless appeal with new additions to the canon, a strong core cast and a brisk pace. The show also underscores a lesson that «Star Wars» has learned itself in the past: you don’t have to rework elements of the main narrative to make its offshoots compelling».

Stacey Henley, The Gamer: «Acolyte — the most interesting project Star Wars since «The Last Jedi». Instead of rewriting important events or even giving us a new look at the highlights of «Star Wars», «Acolyte» is completely fresh. Every character is new, and the story is quite small in scale»

«Star Wars: Acolyte» tells the story of events that took place at the end of the Republic’s Dawn of Rebellion, approximately 100 years before the events of «Star Wars. Episode I: The Hidden Threat» (1999). According to the official synopsis: «a girl who was once a Padawan and her Jedi master investigate a series of crimes, but a much more dangerous force than they could have ever imagined stands in their way of solving them.

The show’s showrunner and executive producer is Leslie Gedland («Matryoshka»), and the main roles were played by Amandla Stenberg («The Hunger Games»), who plays two characters at once, Lee Jong-Che («Squid Game»), Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Daphne Keane, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Currently on Disney+ is available for the first two episodes, the rest — will be released every Tuesday until July 16 inclusive (8 episodes in total)