The series «The Last of Us» lost its showrunner and writer — Neil Druckmann left to focus on gaming

The showrunner of the «The Last of Us» Neil Druckmann, has officially left the project and will not work on the third season.

Druckmann said in a statement, that he will instead focus on Naughty Dog and future game projects with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at the helm.

«I have made the difficult decision to step down from my creative role on HBO’s The Last of Us. Having completed work on season two and before any meaningful work on season three begins, now is the right time to focus fully on Naughty Dog and its upcoming projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet».

Druckmann collaborated with Craig Mazin («Chernobyl») during the first two seasons and co-wrote five episodes and directed two episodes (including the penultimate one in the second season). Along with Neal, screenwriter Halle Gross, who had also previously worked on The Last of Us Part II, left the project.

The first season of «The Last of Us», which was recognized by critics and audiences as one of the best video game adaptations, told the story of smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with leading an immune teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsay), through the regions of the United States devastated by a parasitic fungus pandemic. The situation with the latter is a bit more complicated: a catastrophic both ratings and views fell. For example, on Rotten Tomatoes audience rating is only 37%and in the reviews they complain about the bad choice of actresses for the roles of Ellie and Abby (Caitlin Deaver), significant deviations from the game’s plot, and a cliffhanger at the end.

The third season already in development, but has no release date yet (we assume 2027). It will focus on Abby’s story, will explore more deeply the conflict between the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scarred Ones and will show the Rat King in an abandoned hospital. Actually, the third season will not be the final one, as Craig Mazin stated thatcomplete the story on it «no possibility».