The series «The Lord of the Rings»: Amazon starts filming season 3 and shows a cryptic teaser with a hint of Sauron

Amazon has announced the start of production on the third season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» and published the first teaser, which shows the detailed preparation of Sauron and actor Charlie Vickers for filming.

The video shows Sauron’s crown being transported to the set, which means that the villain is about to start implementing his terrible plan.

Something is stirring on set. Season 3 is underway. pic.twitter.com/YdBSGcGd8j — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) July 30, 2025

Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth (thousands of years before Frodo and the Fellowship of the Rings), The Lord of the Rings «series tells the story of how Sauron and the elves created the Rings of Power and then forged the One Ring to secretly control the others.

Sauron, who originally posed as Haldbrand, revealed himself as a villain to Galadriel (Morved Clarke) at the beginning of the first season. In the second, he assumed the guise of Annatar to manipulate the elven jeweler Celembrimbor — actions that ultimately led to of the bloody battle for Eregion and the loss of some characters. It is expected that in the third season the show will make a «big» leap in time, and the events will unfold in the midst of the war between the elves and Sauron.

«A few years after the events of the second season, the third season takes place in the midst of the War between the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to create the One Ring that will give him the advantage he needs to win the war and finally conquer all of Middle Earth», — says the official logline for Season 3.

From previous news, we know that the cast of Jamie Campbell Bauer has joinedwho was given a «prominent and permanent role» a knight of high birth (codename Arlen) and presumably Galadriel’s new love interest. Previously, the actor who is best known for his work in the series «Stranger Things»said that he was unlikely to play a villain again, because Vekna’s role was experienced only through the help of a psychotherapist.

The release of the third season of «The Rings of Power» is expected in 2026 — no exact dates yet. We would like to remind you that the project has become the most expensive series in history and, judging by the viewing statistics, it is still fully justifying its existence. The first season remains Prime Video’s biggest television premiere to date, while the second season was the season that has collected the largest number of views compared to other show sequels. At the same time, the latter had slightly better ratings: for example, on Rotten Tomatoes, it had 84% from critics and 59% from the audience, while the first were estimated at 83% and 38%, respectively.

In fact, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work are in for a very busy few years. Warner Bros. and Andy Serkis are simultaneously preparing the movie «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum». The plot will focus on a side story that takes place behind the scenes during the early part of «The Fellowship of the Ring», when Gandalf and Aragorn track down Gollum to find out what he knows about Sauron’s return. Peter Jackson is on board as producer, with original trilogy co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay.