The series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will show Tom Bombadil — footage with the character

After several generations of adaptations that skirted around the character in J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel «The Lord of the Rings» Tom Bombadil, he will finally appear on screen. The second season of the Amazon series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will show it to viewers. The publication announces this and shares the first footage with Tom Vanity Fair. Tom Bombadil will be played by actor Rory Kinnear.

«There is a reason why he has not appeared in previous adaptations — in a sense, he is not a dramatic character. … He observes the drama, but mostly does not participate in it. In «The Fellowship of the Ring» the characters just go to him and stay there for a while, although Tom does pass on some knowledge to them», — says one of the showrunners, J.D. Payne.

Tom Bombadil is a strange, supernaturally powerful creature that Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin encounter in a mysterious backstory that makes him known to most races in Middle Earth, and through Tolkien’s other works and letters, one can learn even more about him. He is one of the oldest and most powerful inhabitants of Arda and is deeply connected to the natural world.

Due to Bombadil’s nebulous origins, The Lord of the Rings «: The Rings of Power» will have considerable freedom to adapt the character. He will play an important role in the journey of the mysterious Stranger, Daniel Wayman’s character who traveled with the Harfoot in the first season and turned out to be one of the Istari, powerful beings sent to fight Sauron.

«When he finally crosses paths with the Stranger, we can tell that he has a desire to try to prevent the destruction that has occurred there from spreading to his beloved lands in the West. He pushes the Stranger on a journey that will ultimately protect the world he cares about. So I would say that our Tom Bombadil is a little more action-packed than in the books, but only by 5-10%,— adds Payne.

The series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» returns with a second season on August 29 on Amazon Prime.