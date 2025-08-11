The showrunner of "Alien: Earth" is making a series based on Far Cry, — Ubisoft leak

Ubisoft inadvertently talked about the upcoming series based on the Far Cry franchise. The studio quickly deleted the post, but users Reddit managed to save the details — and we share them.

According to Ubisoft, the series will be an anthology drama: each season will take place in a new world with a new cast, while maintaining the Far Cry branded format. The authors will follow the example of the original game, where a new part = a new story.

To recreate this format, Noah Hawley (Fargo, Alien: Catching Fire) will become the showrunner. Based on his experience with Fargo, the chances of a good adaptation are increasing. At the same time, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) may become the lead actor. McElhenney, Hawley, and Jackie Cohen (More Better Productions), Michael Garcia (26Keys Productions), and Nick Frankel (3Arts Entertainment) will also be producers. And from Ubisoft — Gerard Guillaume, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill.

The latest Far Cry 6 was released on October 7, 2021, but never won a GOTY criticized for the price, which was cheaper if you bought the kit separately. And the gameplay was criticized by many. Far Cry 3, led by the charismatic antagonist Vaas Montenegro, remains the best so far. So I wonder if they will keep the wild atmosphere of this part for the series or try to make a completely new setting.

However, we note that nothing has been officially confirmed, despite Ubisoft’s post. However, the chances are still high. The information coincides with Ubisoft’s plans to expand three key franchises — Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry. This is evidenced by a new a subsidiary led by the Chinese Tencent and son of the studio boss. After it appeared, it became clear that changes would take place within the games, including censorship. For example, Far Cry 4 deprived us of naked women and men.

As a result, Ubisoft shares fell to a record low. Sometimes the studio doesn’t recognize the problem on its part, for example, she blamed Star Wars Outlaws for the poor sales of Star Wars. Therefore, it wants to launch a new business unit with the participation of external investors, which may be valued more than the main company

