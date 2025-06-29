«The Simpsons» just killed one of the main family members — viewers are confused, the producer says that the show «has no canon»

Final 36th season of the animated series «The Simpsons» shocked fans with the death of a character who seemed to be absolutely basic and could not disappear. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t read on.

In the episode «Stranger Things» (Estranger Thing), which is partially set in the future, Bart and Lisa try to come to terms with the death of their mother Marge, who is shown in heaven with «Beatle» Ringo Starr (who, it should be recalled, is still alive). For many years, the «Simpsons» rarely died characters. The most famous of them are Maud Flanders and the teacher Edna Krabappel.

Although Marge’s death takes place in the future, this is the first time that one of the series’ flash-forwards tells of a time when a major family member is no longer alive. Bart and Lisa open a letter written by Marge that they are to read in the event of her death. She asks the children to stay together and take care of Homer (who is living in a nursing home at the time). Even though it is set in the future, the event seems real in its timeline, not a fantasy or anything like that.

A feature of «The Simpsons» is the chronology in which the characters do not grow or age during the events, although there are many flash-forwards to the future or past in the series where this happens. For example, in the season 11 episode «Bart in the Future» Lisa becomes the President of the United States (she succeeds Donald Trump, so we are waiting to see what happens next).

As is often the case in such cases, fans of the series started a discussion about whether this episode is canon. But they quickly got an answer from one of its main executives. Executive producer Matt Selman said Variety that the episode should not be considered canon, since the series… «has no canon».

«Obviously, since the episodes «of The Simpsons» about the future — are just speculative fantasies, they are different every time. Marge will probably never die again. The only place Marge is dead is in this episode», — says Selman.

So, obviously, the series will continue as usual, and in the new episodes, viewers will see the Simpsons’ parents and children in full force. And after all, the so-called «canon» of movies, TV shows, or games often exists only in the minds of fans, and the creators are more free with it.

Source: IGN