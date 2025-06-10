The star of «Avengers» had no idea he was going to play in a Marvel movie — only told on set

Marvel’s passion for secrecy once went so far that the iconic antagonist of «Avengers» didn’t know he was filming until day X.

Marvel Studios goes to absurd lengths to classify its own projects. The company has even managed to keep actors in the dark until they arrive on set. This is what happened to the actor who replaced the Red Skull in the «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: The Finale» — Ross Marquand.

«I didn’t know what movie I was going to work on. They didn’t tell me. They quite literally said it was a voice-matching job that may entail voice-matching this character that Hugo [Weaving] played, but they didn’t even say that by name», — the actor said.

He found out what he was actually working on, and «almost fainted» from the news.

«It wasn’t until I got to the set that they made me shave and put the [motion capture] dots on. I’m looking around, there’s like a 150 people waiting for me. I’m like, ‘This is not a regular voiceover job. What is going on?’ That’s when the makeup artist leaned over, and he said, ‘Do you know what you’re working on? This is the new Avengers movie.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God.’ I almost passed out», — Ross recalls.

As a result, viewers saw HYDRA’s leader Red Skull appear in «Infinity War» as a guardian of the Soul Stone on the planet Wormir. He was in scenes with Thanos and Gamora, as well as with Black Widow and Hawkeye in the next movie. Marquand found himself in such a confusing situation because Hugo Weaving had turned down the role in 2012. That’s why Ross was invited to recreate the voice, but he got into the character completely.

Now Marvel is repeating a similar scheme with secrecy with the movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment». The movie company started filming without a ready-made script and the cast — perhaps because Loki «forgot» to tell him to get ready to work. He saw his name in the «absolutely mediocre» 5-hour teaser. In addition to Loki and the movie’s main villain Dr. Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, it is known the appearance of at least 30 characters — new «Fantastic Four», «Thunderbirds» and some of the X-Men.

Source: Games Radar