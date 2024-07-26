The star of Dune will play in the movie Peaky Blinders with Cillian Murphy

Netflix has announced that Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in the «Mission impossible» and «Dune», will join Cillian Murphy in a feature film based on the series «Peaky Blinders».

Streaming giant Netflix has given the green light to a film project based on the popular series about Thomas Shelby — a war hero who became a gangster and climbed the criminal ladder of early 20th century Birmingham. The film is positioned as a continuation of the television saga, but the details of the plot and Ferguson’s role are still being kept secret.

Cillian Murphy will return to her iconic role of Thomas Shelby. When it was announced that work on the film had begun, the actor commented:

«Looks like Tommy Shelby isn’t done with me yet…».

Steven Knight, the creator of the original series, will write the script. Tom Harper, who worked on the first season episodes of «Peaky Blinders», will direct. Knight, Caryn Mendebach, Murphy and Guy Healy will produce in association with BBC Film.

Rebecca Ferguson recently appeared on the big screen in the second installment of «Dune». In the near future, the actress will be seen in in the second season of the sci-fi series «Bunker» from Apple TV+ and the thriller «Mercy» for Amazon MGM, where she will star alongside Chris Pratt.

