The star of the «House of the Dragon» says he has never watched «Game of Thrones» — because he wanted to add «something fresh» to the story

Ewan Mitchell, who played Eamon Targaryen in the series «House of the Dragon», admitted that he had never watched «Game of Thrones».

In fact, since «House of the Dragon» — is a prequel, even viewers don’t have to watch the original show, but given the popularity of «Game of Thrones», Mitchell’s statement is somewhat surprising. At the same time, the actor notes that he planned to make the story of «fresher» and add something of his own to it.

«I want to admit that I have never watched Game of Thrones». I didn’t want it to influence my decisions in any way and I wanted to bring something fresh,» the actor said in an interview with ComicBook.

The second season of «House of the Dragon» will start on Max streaming on June 16 (in Ukraine, you can watch on Megogo) and will reveal the history of the confrontation between «black» and «green» Targaryens. The previous season ended with the following the rightful heir to the throne, Reynira (Emma D’Arcy), goes into exile after the death of her father Viserys, while his widow, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), crowns her son (Tom Glynn-Carney). In the last episode, the current king’s brother Eamon (Ewan Mitchell) kills one of Rhaenyra’s sons, thus bringing the story to war.

Earlier, the showrunner of «House of the Dragon» Ryan Condal shared his impressions of working on the sequel:

«Now we can get into the more traditional storytelling rhythms of Game of Thrones». This series is about a House that is tearing itself apart from the inside, and I’m excited to tell the story now that Viserys is gone and no longer in control of it all».

In December, George R.R. Martin, the author of the fantasy novel series that formed the basis for «Game of Thrones» and «House of the Dragon», announced that the second season of received «very dark episodes that will make the viewer cry»and added that the team is already working on the third and even fourth season.

Several specialized publications have already had a chance to watch the second season of «House of the Dragon» before the premiere — and gave it a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, noting «the perfect combination of intrigue, action and lust».

Earlier, George R.R. Martin announced 8 series from the Game of Thrones «universe at once. Already this year, it will startdevelopment «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — a series based on the novels about Knight Dunk (Sir Duncan the High — later Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen); HBO is also collaborating with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create the series about Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen (the events will take place about 130 years before most of the events of «House of the Dragon», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones»).Regardingdirect sequel «Game of Thrones» about Jon Snow, it was canceled — due to lack of source material.