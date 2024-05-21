The story trailer for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has been released. DLC release — June 21

FromSoftware has released a new story trailer for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack for Elden Ring. The 3-minute long video offers a fresh look at the story, which has remained largely a secret until now, despite the analysis and speculation about previous trailers.

The trailer shows Michela walking with bloody steps towards an archway with bloody bodies, presumably having woken up from a dream. The viewer witnesses a fire war with a large number of caged fire giants, and a great evil leading the battle. Another boss that was shown earlier can also be seen, and later the camera pans up from the battle to the golden yardstick. It seems obvious that the golden Mikella and the burning Messmer are at odds.

The video repeatedly shows the golden symbol, presumably the footprints left by Michella, in different environments. In the last shots, the camera pans back and shows several characters standing near one of these symbols, a golden yardstick in the background.

«Will you come with us?» ─ asks the voice at the end of the trailer.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released in a month, on June 21, on all platforms and will be «the largest expansion» FromSoftware ever. It will also be the only DLC, but perhaps not the end of the series.

Source: eurogamer