The study eliminated the limitations of quantum batteries and brought the emergence of compact fast batteries closer

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing and the University of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the study showed that it is theoretically possible to eliminate the limitations that currently hinder the creation of quantum batteries.

Compact and powerful quantum batteries can be an optimal solution for efficient energy storage and fast charging of electronic devices. Scientists around the world are currently looking for more efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions as global demand grows and traditional chemical batteries approach their end to the limit of their own capabilities.

«Our study provides new insights from a topological point of view and gives us hints for the realization of high-performance micro energy storage devices», — emphasized the first author of the study Zhi-Guang Lu.

However, serious difficulties have arisen on the way to creating quantum batteries, including energy loss and decoherence — the loss of quantum properties such as entanglement and superposition by the system under the influence of the external environment. This, in turn, reduces the performance of such batteries, especially in conditions of remote charging and energy dissipation.

«By overcoming the practical performance limitations of quantum batteries caused by long-distance energy transmission and dissipation, we hope to accelerate the transition from theory to practical application of quantum batteries», — explains Zhi-Guang Lu.

The researchers turned to the design features of the material that remain unchanged during deformation, in particular, bending or twisting. The battery design concept combines the topological properties of photonic waveguides with the quantum effects of two-level atoms.

The scientists have demonstrated that the use of design features allows for stable charging over long distances and prevents energy dissipation. The researchers claim that it is quite possible to achieve almost perfect energy transmission, using the features of the photonic waveguides.

The study also demonstrated that resilience to energy dissipation is also possible, especially within a single sub-grids, when the charger and battery are placed in the same place. Scientists have found that energy dissipation, which is considered harmful to the battery’s efficient operation, can be used to briefly increase the charging power of quantum batteries.

The results of the study were published in the journal Physical Review Letters

Source: Interesting Engineering