The third and final season of the series «The Squid Game» — first reviews promise disappointment and «many tears»

Starting today, Netflix is streaming the third season of «Squid Game», which will finally conclude the story of Song Gi-hoon and his attempts to stop the deadly competition forever.

There are 6 episodes with Ukrainian dubbing available for viewing, each lasting up to an hour. Considering the series as a whole —, this is the shortest season, which rather resembles a continuation of the second season, which ended with an open finale (for comparison, the first season had 9 episodes, and the second season — 7).

Along with the release, the first reviews appeared, promising viewers «a lot of tears» and a little disappointment. This is quite expected, given that the creator of «Squid Game» Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted that there would be no «happy ending to».

There is no overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes yet, but here are some direct quotes to start with:

«The third season of “Squid Game” will make your blood boil with its brutal, epic games, but viewers are also sure to shed tears through the emotional roller coaster. Some moments disappointed me, but overall I’m not mad», — Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky.

«With its engaging pacing and crisp direction, the series is still compulsively watchable. However, most of the spooky fun from the breakout first season seems to have disappeared over time», —Dan Einaw, Financial Times.

«The third season offers much more. Jong-ho’s search for his brother is better integrated into the story, Gi-hoon’s ethical dilemma is more urgent, and the remnants of the Frontman’s humanity are barely perceptible», — Carl Quinn, Sydney Morning Herald.

«The Squid Game» does its job. But it also feels like it’s become a more traditional action-thriller than it once was. As for where it goes from here, all bets are off», — Rebecca Nicholson, Guardian.

In its first season, «Squid Game» told the story of 456 people with financial problems who join a deadly competition to win a large cash prize. The winner was ultimately Song Gi-hoon (Lee Jong-che), who in the second season decides to use the prize to track down the organizers of the competition and stop it for good. He returns to the survival tournament with new participants and even attempts a rebellion, which in the final episode ends in failure and the death of Gi-hoon’s childhood friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) at the hands of the Frontman (Lee Byung-hong), who pretended to be one of the players.

The third season will finally wrap up the story, but it’s doubtful that Netflix will let go of such a popular show so easily. Previously, Dong-hyuk hinted at a potential spinoff, which should take place directly between seasons 1 and 2.