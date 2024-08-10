The third «Avatar» has received an official name and logo, James Cameron showed concept art

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

At D23, director James Cameron and actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed the title of the third «Avatar» movie: «Avatar: Fire and Ash».

Although Cameron did not show any footage of the film, he did showcase some concept art, including Naitiri riding a banshee, what appeared to be giant airships and the first images of the terrifying People of Ashes. These Na’vi, covered in soot and wearing face masks, dance around a giant fire.

«You will see a lot more of Pandora, something you have never seen before. It’s a crazy adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it also has very high emotional stakes, more so than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love,» Cameron said.

Cameron shot «Fire and Ash» in parallel with the movie «Avatar: The Way of Water» in 2022. At the end of «Way of Water», Jake’s family, Sully (Sam Worthington) and Naytiri (Zoe Saldana), successfully repel an attack. But their eldest son dies in the fighting, and humans take firm root on Pandora.

The events of «Fire and Ash» will begin shortly after those events. Jake and Naytiri will meet with the Ashen Nation, which, as Cameron hinted, is more inclined to violence and power than other clans.

«There are new characters, especially one, I think you’ll love him or hate him,» Cameron says.

Una Chaplin («Game of Thrones») plays the leader of the People of the Ashes, Varanga. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh will also join the cast. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Brit Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Lee Bliss, Bailee Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dilip Rao.

The script, like the previous installment, was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Initially, it was supposed to be a single movie, but during the writing process, Cameron decided that there was too much material and split the story into two parts.

Source: Variety

