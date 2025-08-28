Starting today, Netflix is streaming Chris Columbus’ new comedy-detective film The Thursday Murder Club, where a group of retirees led by Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan investigate a mysterious murder.

The film is 2 hours long and is available for viewing with Ukrainian dubbing and subtitles.

The Thursday Murder Club is an adaptation of Richard Osmond’s 2020 bestseller of the same name, which tells the story of a group of retirees from the luxury retirement home Cooper’s Chase who team up to solve the murder of a developer.

The main characters are ex-spy Elizabeth (Mirren), a former union activist (Brosnan), retired nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie) and psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley). Directed by Chris Columbus spoke (“Home Alone”, “Harry Potter”), and the script was adapted by Katie Brand and Susanna Heathcote.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

At the moment, the movie has received 73% rating based on 40+ reviews. According to critics, it’s a “warm and cozy British mystery comedy” that has funny characters but “doesn’t offer anything special.”

“The movie doesn’t revolutionize the genre, and it needs work. But it’s cute enough to justify two hours of Netflix subscribers’ time,” one review concludes.

On December 12, Netflix will release another the long-awaited detective story “Knives in the Ground 3” with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc. Previously, the director revealed the details of the plotwho are preparing a “gothic and dark story” with references to Edgar Poe and Washington Irving — and set in a pastoral New England town where each of the residents will “test their faith.”

Trailer