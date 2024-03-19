News Ukraine 03-19-2024 at 19:00 comment views icon
The top 10 IT companies with the highest revenue in 2023 have been named

Igor Sheludchenko

The data monitoring service Opendatabot has published a rating of the best companies in Ukraine in 2024. The list includes the largest businesses with impeccable business reputation.

In particular, found IT companies also have a place there.

The Opendatabot Index takes into account both the financial performance and business reputation of businesses. In particular, the list excludes sanctioned companies or businesses with owners from the Russian Federation, as well as companies associated with public figures, MPs or politicians who are required to declare their income.

Among the top leaders are EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, and EPAM DIGITAL. Most companies in the ranking are service companies. Among the product companies are Playtika and the fintech band (Monobank).

«It should be noted that this year’s list does not include municipal and state-owned enterprises. The index reflects the view of Ukrainian companies from the perspective of current state registers, so it may differ from the view created in the public information space», — the authors of the rating note.


