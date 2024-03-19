The top 10 IT companies with the highest revenue in 2023 have been named

The data monitoring service Opendatabot has published a rating of the best companies in Ukraine in 2024. The list includes the largest businesses with impeccable business reputation.

In particular, found IT companies also have a place there.

The Opendatabot Index takes into account both the financial performance and business reputation of businesses. In particular, the list excludes sanctioned companies or businesses with owners from the Russian Federation, as well as companies associated with public figures, MPs or politicians who are required to declare their income.

Among the top leaders are EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, and EPAM DIGITAL. Most companies in the ranking are service companies. Among the product companies are Playtika and the fintech band (Monobank).