The trailer for «Deadpool and Wolverine» contained more swearing than the entire Marvel universe — the movie may break a few more records

The trailer of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» broke several Marvel records and more. In particular, it is the most viewed movie trailer within 24 hours. It also broke the record for the most swear words in a Marvel trailer and contains more profanity than the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe combined — including cut-off lines.

The previous record for the number of swear words in Marvel trailers also belonged to Ryan Reynolds, shared by the uncensored trailer for «Deadpool 2» and the first trailer for «Deadpool 2». The only real foul language in the movie appeared in «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3». The new trailer for «Deadpool and Wolverine» topped the list with six swear words.

This film is the first R-rated movie in the Marvel universe, which gives the movie more creative freedom. Similarly, when the movie debuts, it will probably be easily named the MCU project with the most swearing. However, there are more difficult records that this movie can break.

Thanks to the exceptional number of views of the first trailer of «Deadpool and Wolverine», we can expect exceptional box office results. «Deadpool and The Wolverine» has all the necessary elements to break the box office record for any Deadpool or Wolverine movie. For Reynolds’ character, «Deadpool 2» is the box office champion with $786.3 million worldwide. Jackman’s highest-grossing solo film «Logan» earned $614.2 million.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» has a real chance of breaking the $1 billion mark. Then it could become the first Marvel project to do so after «Spider-Man: No Way Home» grossed almost 2 billion in 2021. Also, «Deadpool and The Wolverine» could become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as it will need to surpass the record of «The Joker» at $1.078 billion.

