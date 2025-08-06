The trailer for Dying Light: The Beast shows three times as many kills — each as Mortal Kombat fatalities

Dying Light: The Beast received a gameplay trailer with ultra-violence — players asked for a “bloody” Kyle Crane, players got it.

The Beast focuses entirely on spectacular kills. The video demonstrates dozens of ways to break, stab, burn, and finish off the infected. Each attack turns the battle into a meat grinder — with realistic sounds, blood, and the feeling of direct control over the enemy’s body. Many ways to kill the enemy end with Mortal Kombat-like footage.

Techland calls the so-called “primal brutality” — not just an aesthetic. It is part of the plot: Kyle Crane returns after 13 years of captivity and experimentation. He has changed, become stronger and more vengeful. His new abilities are fueled by anger, and it is through violent fights that he releases this rage.

Techland has updated the damage system — there are now twice as many hit points, and all blows are read as accurately as possible (or so it is stated). The blows leave scars, bends in bones, and burnt meat. All wounds adapt to the enemy’s body. The kills have also changed – there are three times as many of them as before. And these are not scripts or cut-scenes, but full-fledged combat animations that take into account the enemy’s position, weapons, and situation. Each kill looks like a separate miniature: fast, brutal, and clear.

To achieve this effect, Techland’s artists used gallons of fake blood for references, synchronized wounds with infected models, and manually adjusted each type of damage. According to the chief character designer Dominic Vassenko, they had to break a lot of mannequins and dolls.

According to the developers, this is not the end of the story. There are still six weeks to go before the release, and Techland promises to finalize the game, as it has postponed the release for this purpose. The game, the plot of which will last 20 hourswill be released on September 19 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: GameSpot