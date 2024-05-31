The trailer for «Moana 2» broke Disney’s record for views — 178 million in 24 hours

On Wednesday, Disney released the trailer for the animated musical «Moana 2» (a sequel to the hit 2016 animation) and it brought another record for the studio, collecting 178 million views in 24 hours.

The previous record holders were cartoon trailers «Inside out 2» and «Frozen 2» — with 157 million and 116 million views per day, respectively.

As noted by Variety, views were recorded exclusively online (via TikTok, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat) and were likely driven by the fans’ great love for the original story — cartoon «Moana» earned more than $680 million at the box office and two «Oscar» nominations for Disney, and last year received additional attention with more than 1 billion hours of broadcasts on the studio’s streaming service.

In the sequel, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) embark on an exciting journey with a team of not-so-ordinary sailors. Initially, the project was conceived as an animated series, but later it was decided to bring the cartoon back to the big screen.

The animated musical was directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and composed by «Grammy» winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Behr, «Grammy» nominee Opetai Foai, and three «Grammy» winner Mark Mansina.

«Moana 2» will be released in Ukraine on November 28.