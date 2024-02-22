The Ukrainian trailer for the Challengers sports drama starring Zendaya has been released

Warner Bros. Pictures has prepared a Ukrainian trailer for the upcoming movie Challengers. This is a romantic drama that tells the story of the tumultuous life of athletes.

From visionary director Luca Guadagnino, Challengers tells the story of Tasha Duncan, a once incredibly talented tennis player. However, an injury ended her brilliant career too soon. Now she has become a coach who is not used to apologizing for her play on and off the court. Tasha’s husband, also a tennis player, is on a losing streak, but she’s figuring out how to overcome the setbacks. But Tasha’s plan takes an unexpected turn when her husband’s next opponent, Patrick, is his former best friend and Tasha’s ex-lover. As past and present collide and tensions rise, Tashi must ask herself what it will take to win.

The film Challengers stars Zendaya (Dune dilogy), Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Mike Feist (West Side Story).

The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on April 25, 2024.