The Ukrainian trailer for the Immaculate horror movie starring Sydney Sweeney

In a month, the horror film «Immaculate» will be released in Ukraine. The film tells the story of an American nun Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney) who travels to a remote convent in a picturesque Italian countryside.

But soon after her arrival, the warm welcome turns into a nightmare. Cecilia finds out that her new home hides a terrible secret and unimaginable horrors.

The film «Immaculate» was directed by Michael Mohan. The screenplay was written by Andrew Lobel. The main roles were played by actors Sidney Sweeney («I Love to Hate You», «Euphoria», «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»), Alvaro Morte («Paper House»), Simone Tabasco («White Lotus») and others.

The Ukrainian distribution of «Immaculate» will begin on March 21. The Ukrainian version of the film is adapted for people with visual and hearing impairments.