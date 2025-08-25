"The United States now fully controls 10% of Intel... paid nothing", — Donald Trump

The US President announced the transfer of 10% of Intel shares to the government. According to Donald Trump, the United States paid nothing for them.

Rumors of the US government buying a 9.9% stake in Intel emerged last week amid economic difficulties that the company has faced recently. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan was also known to have contacts with the Trump administration. But the final decision still seems unexpected — not only because of the free transfer of shares, but also because of previous statements by officials that the federal government would not play any role in Intel’s management.

“I am honored to announce that the United States of America now fully owns and controls 10% of Intel, a great American company with an even more incredible future. I made this deal with Lip-Bu Tan, the company’s esteemed CEO. The United States paid nothing for these shares, and they are now worth about $11 billion. This is a great deal for America, and it’s also a great deal for Intel. Making advanced semiconductors and chips, which is what Intel does, is fundamental to the future of our country. Make America great again! Thank you for your attention to this issue,” Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth, which is not available in Ukraine.

Last Tuesday, during an interview with CNBC, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Luthnick denied the possibility of government control over Intel. When asked by the host David Faber “Will you have control?” the minister answered quite categorically: “No, no, no. Stop it”. Therefore, Trump’s words about control (whatever they really mean) are somewhat surprising.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

We can only assume that it does not mean active participation in the company’s decisions, vetoing, etc., but without information about the specific details of the deal, it is difficult to say for sure. Lutnik published post in X about the deal a little earlier, his message does not contradict Trump’s more detailed message.

As a reminder, earlier Donald Trump calls on Intel CEO to resign immediately against the background of information about its close ties with Chinese companies. However, their personal meeting and subsequent contacts with the government have obviously changed the situation. It is not clear how the transfer of 10% of shares to the state in overcoming a large-scale crisis.

Source: Gizmodo